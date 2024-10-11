Clarius Group LLC Reduces Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,869 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 617.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 89,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,622,000 after purchasing an additional 76,649 shares during the period. Finally, SWP Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $1.43 on Friday, reaching $485.27. The company had a trading volume of 51,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,462. The firm has a market cap of $172.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $479.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $434.04. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.85 and a 1 year high of $496.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $454.35.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ISRG

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total value of $1,291,010.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,522.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total value of $1,291,010.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,522.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,413 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $619,741.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,931.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,120 shares of company stock worth $25,528,753. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.