Clarius Group LLC Has $5.35 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $40,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $912.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $908.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $851.21. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $547.61 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $866.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.15, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $979.29.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

