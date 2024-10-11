Clarius Group LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 361.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 471.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $111.33. The stock had a trading volume of 54,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,546. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $119.53. The company has a market cap of $63.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.29.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 70.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.59.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

