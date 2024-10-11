Clarius Group LLC Buys 312 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 72,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares during the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,028,000. Finally, GEM Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VTV stock opened at $175.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.18. The firm has a market cap of $125.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $175.72.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

