Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.01 and traded as low as $14.68. Clariant shares last traded at $14.68, with a volume of 880 shares.

Clariant Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.01.

Clariant Company Profile

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals worldwide. The Care Chemicals segment offers specialty chemicals and application solutions for various applications in automotive fluids, aviation, construction chemicals, crop solutions, health care, home care, industrial lubricants, paints and coatings, personal care, and special solvents.

