Citizens Financial Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (OTCMKTS:CIWV)

Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th.
Citizens Financial Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CIWV opened at $20.50 on Friday. Citizens Financial has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.20 and its 200 day moving average is $19.62.
Citizens Financial Company Profile
