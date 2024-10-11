Citizens Financial Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (OTCMKTS:CIWV)

Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th.

Citizens Financial Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CIWV opened at $20.50 on Friday. Citizens Financial has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.20 and its 200 day moving average is $19.62.

Get Citizens Financial alerts:

Citizens Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Citizens Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank of West Virginia, Inc that engages in the provision of retail, secondary market, and commercial loan services to consumers and businesses in West Virginia. It provides various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.