Citigroup Initiates Coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.29.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $108.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.82. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $110.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $1,071,751.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,979,372.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,215,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,082,346,000 after purchasing an additional 177,119 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.1% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,486,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $874,548,000 after buying an additional 2,003,158 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13,682.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,662,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,723,000 after buying an additional 2,643,193 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,528,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,837,000 after buying an additional 526,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,755,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,689,000 after buying an additional 68,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

