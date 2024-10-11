Citigroup Increases Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target to $80.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.41.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $71.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $95.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.55. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $433,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 93,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 33,495 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 45,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 592,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

