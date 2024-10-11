Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for 2.5% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,149,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,742 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,857,000. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,144,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Citigroup Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of C stock opened at $63.49 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $67.81. The firm has a market cap of $121.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

