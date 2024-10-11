CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBH) Short Interest Up 500.0% in September

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

CIB Marine Bancshares Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CIBH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.03. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.76. CIB Marine Bancshares has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $22.96.

CIB Marine Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CIBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.06 million for the quarter.

CIB Marine Bancshares Company Profile

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CIBM Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and business customers in Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin. It provides deposit accounts comprising checking, savings, and time deposits. The company offers a range of loan products, such as commercial, commercial real estate, commercial and residential construction, government guaranteed, one-to-four family residential real estate, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and standby letters of credit.

