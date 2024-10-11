Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc Sells 486,814 Shares of First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFMC)

Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lowered its holdings in First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFMC – Free Report) by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486,814 shares during the quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc owned approximately 0.35% of First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,814,000.

First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA AFMC opened at $31.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.05. First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $32.20.

First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (AFMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of factor-focused US mid-cap companies seeking capital appreciation. AFMC was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

