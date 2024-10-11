Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc Buys 3,953 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up 3.0% of Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $7,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQM. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of QQQM stock opened at $202.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.46. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $140.84 and a 12 month high of $207.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

