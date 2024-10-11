Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc Acquires New Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 164,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,611,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for about 9.3% of Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,719,000. Saxon Interests Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,955,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJT stock opened at $136.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $102.64 and a 1 year high of $143.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.67.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.5237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.