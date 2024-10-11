Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc Acquires New Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 164,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,611,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for about 9.3% of Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,719,000. Saxon Interests Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,955,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.
Shares of IJT stock opened at $136.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $102.64 and a 1 year high of $143.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.67.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
