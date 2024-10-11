Christopher Daniel Morris Buys 14,912 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher Daniel Morris acquired 14,912 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.67 per share, for a total transaction of $502,087.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,823,128.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $32.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.03. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $69.82.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $557.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.65 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $910,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $72,730,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 128.6% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 19,327 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $476,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLAY shares. Loop Capital cut their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.57.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Stories

