China Youzan Limited (OTCMKTS:CHNVF) Short Interest Up 375.8% in September

China Youzan Limited (OTCMKTS:CHNVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,436,000 shares, an increase of 375.8% from the September 15th total of 512,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
China Youzan Price Performance
Shares of CHNVF stock remained flat at C$0.02 on Friday. China Youzan has a 1 year low of C$0.01 and a 1 year high of C$0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.01.
China Youzan Company Profile
