China Youzan Limited (OTCMKTS:CHNVF) Short Interest Up 375.8% in September

China Youzan Limited (OTCMKTS:CHNVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,436,000 shares, an increase of 375.8% from the September 15th total of 512,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Youzan Price Performance

Shares of CHNVF stock remained flat at C$0.02 on Friday. China Youzan has a 1 year low of C$0.01 and a 1 year high of C$0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.01.

China Youzan Company Profile

China Youzan Limited, an investment holding company, provides online and offline e-commerce solutions in the People's Republic of China, Japan, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Third Party Payment Services, Merchant Services, and Other. The company offers third party payment and related consultancy services; and an e-commerce platform with various Software as a Service (Saas) products and services.

