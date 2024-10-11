Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Now Covered by TD Cowen

Stock analysts at TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CHWY. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Chewy from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chewy from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Chewy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $29.52 on Wednesday. Chewy has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.97. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.00, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Chewy had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 14,338 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $318,877.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,398,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,097,547.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 26,870,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $789,999,991.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 14,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $318,877.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,398,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,097,547.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,888,627 shares of company stock valued at $790,397,620. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chewy in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chewy in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Chewy during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

