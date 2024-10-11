Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Receives C$16.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSH.UN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of CSH.UN opened at C$15.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.94 and a beta of 1.12. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a fifty-two week low of C$9.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$14.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -358.82%.

In other Chartwell Retirement Residences news, Director Vlad Volodarski sold 31,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.77, for a total value of C$502,627.81. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada’s seniors, committed to its vision of Making People’s Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long term care.

