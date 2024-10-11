Charles Schwab Trust Co Sells 77 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Charles Schwab Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 15,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 56,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,617,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,061,000.

VIG traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.33. 300,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,148. The stock has a market cap of $86.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.81. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $149.67 and a twelve month high of $199.73.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

