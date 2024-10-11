Charles Schwab Trust Co Sells 738 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Charles Schwab Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.81. 1,586,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,821,284. The company has a market cap of $84.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $120.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.22.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

