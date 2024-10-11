Charles Schwab Trust Co Sells 31,281 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,281 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $9,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 78.9% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 88,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 68,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after acquiring an additional 62,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 122,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,935. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.49 and its 200-day moving average is $107.61. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.32 and a 52 week high of $111.06. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.