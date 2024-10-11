Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $892,000 Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Charles Schwab Trust Co cut its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 152.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 132,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,493,000 after purchasing an additional 79,774 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 261.4% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PH traded up $5.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $637.05. 161,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,746. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $593.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $556.28. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $362.49 and a 52 week high of $640.00. The company has a market cap of $81.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $633.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $649.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,282. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,947. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,282. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

