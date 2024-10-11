Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $440,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Charles Schwab Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5,890.9% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.96. 1,758,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,508,282. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.21.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

