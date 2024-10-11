Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $16.87 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,397 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF comprises 1.5% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned approximately 0.94% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $16,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 183,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,920,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 68.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter.

PXF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.15. 4,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,291. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.79. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $52.89.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

