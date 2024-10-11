Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.47. 890,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,312,969. The company has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.14 and a 200 day moving average of $28.97. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EPD

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.