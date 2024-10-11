Charles Schwab Trust Co Buys Shares of 17,369 Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 17,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,433,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,682,000 after buying an additional 1,598,446 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,667,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,782,000 after buying an additional 2,612,418 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,656,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,236,000 after buying an additional 239,260 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,614,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,149,000 after buying an additional 417,123 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 82.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,757,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416,364 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DFAC traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,861,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,438. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $34.67. The stock has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.38.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.