Charles Schwab Trust Co Buys 53,958 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 890,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,958 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up 2.9% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned about 0.24% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $33,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 134,094,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,109,000 after buying an additional 3,392,325 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,823,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,306,000 after purchasing an additional 828,234 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 2,339,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $72,493,000. Finally, Strata Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,358,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,586,000 after purchasing an additional 59,762 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.73. 302,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.80. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $37.85.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

