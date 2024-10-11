Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Downgraded to “Hold” at Roth Capital

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Centrus Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS.
LEU has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centrus Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.
Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $189.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.70 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 299.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that Centrus Energy will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Centrus Energy by 53.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 148,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after buying an additional 51,836 shares during the last quarter. Decade Renewable Partners LP purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,479,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,076,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Centrus Energy by 15.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 338,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,048,000 after buying an additional 46,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Centrus Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 766,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,815,000 after buying an additional 17,033 shares during the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.
