Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.95 and traded as high as $7.18. Centerra Gold shares last traded at $6.93, with a volume of 637,934 shares.
Centerra Gold Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.70.
About Centerra Gold
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.
