Centamin (LON:CEY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 126.94 ($1.66) and traded as high as GBX 146.90 ($1.92). Centamin shares last traded at GBX 143.80 ($1.88), with a volume of 2,727,556 shares.

CEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,980.00, a P/E/G ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 136.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 127.21.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Centamin’s payout ratio is presently 6,000.00%.

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

