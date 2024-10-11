Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Forecasted to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $3.23 Per Share

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cencora in a research report issued on Monday, October 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.24. The consensus estimate for Cencora’s current full-year earnings is $13.63 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Cencora’s FY2027 earnings at $18.32 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $20.10 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on COR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com lowered Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.44.

Cencora stock opened at $222.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. Cencora has a 52-week low of $182.75 and a 52-week high of $247.66.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. The business had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter worth $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,388,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $2,388,900.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at $63,323,746.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,980,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,388,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,450,399 shares of company stock worth $1,070,392,799 over the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

