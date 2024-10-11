CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Stock Price Down 2.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.92 and last traded at $1.93. Approximately 134,032 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,381,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

CEMIG Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.96.

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMIG had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that CEMIG will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEMIG Increases Dividend

CEMIG Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This is a positive change from CEMIG’s previous dividend of $0.03. CEMIG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

