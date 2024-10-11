Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Short Interest Update

Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.4% from the September 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Celtic Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Celtic stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.15. 2,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,414. Celtic has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11.

About Celtic

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering various activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public and supporter relations; and human resources.

