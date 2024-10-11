Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Short Interest Update

Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.4% from the September 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Celtic Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of Celtic stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.15. 2,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,414. Celtic has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11.
About Celtic
