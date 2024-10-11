Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.08 and traded as high as $2.17. Cellectar Biosciences shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 89,208 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Cellectar Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after acquiring an additional 231,270 shares during the period. Rosalind Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 335.4% during the second quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 2,705,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,138 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $3,817,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,191,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 708,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 432.4% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 63,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 51,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r head and neck cancer.
