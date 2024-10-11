Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Given Outperform Rating at Oppenheimer

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Cellectar Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

Cellectar Biosciences Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellectar Biosciences

CLRB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,903. The stock has a market cap of $76.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.99. Cellectar Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average is $2.70.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 146.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,191,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after buying an additional 708,191 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 432.4% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 63,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 51,413 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 8.2% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after buying an additional 231,270 shares during the period. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 335.4% during the second quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 2,705,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after buying an additional 2,084,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r head and neck cancer.

