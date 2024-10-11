Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Receives $58.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.88.

CLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Celestica from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $61.27 on Friday. Celestica has a 52 week low of $20.87 and a 52 week high of $63.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.22. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 2.28.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Celestica by 2,494.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,703,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368,293 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,331,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,643,000 after acquiring an additional 64,658 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,386,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,071 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Celestica by 0.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,640,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,730,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Celestica by 411.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,627,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

