CCM Investment Advisers LLC Sells 2,666 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,083 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $238.77 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $271.00. The company has a market cap of $762.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TSLA. New Street Research cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.