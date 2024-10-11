CCM Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,553 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.6% in the third quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.1% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 22,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 21.9% in the third quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.59.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $150.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.41 and a 200-day moving average of $153.99. The firm has a market cap of $275.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $135.37 and a 1-year high of $170.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.55%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

