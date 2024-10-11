CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Position Lifted by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 47.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,848 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $11,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 190.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.83.

CBRE Group Trading Down 1.1 %

CBRE Group stock opened at $119.51 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.63 and a 52 week high of $125.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.87.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $1,146,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,894,168.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,328. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $1,146,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,094 shares in the company, valued at $24,894,168.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,787. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.