CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

CB Financial Services stock opened at $28.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $145.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.57. CB Financial Services has a 12 month low of $20.72 and a 12 month high of $29.50.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The business had revenue of $19.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 million. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 24.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBFV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $393,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 7.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 115.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

