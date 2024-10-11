Catizen (CATI) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $53.23 Million

Catizen (CATI) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Catizen has a total market capitalization of $118.62 million and approximately $53.23 million worth of Catizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Catizen has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Catizen token can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000673 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000087 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.59 or 0.00252200 BTC.

Catizen Profile

Catizen’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,426,912 tokens. The official message board for Catizen is medium.com/catizen. Catizen’s official Twitter account is @catizenai. Catizen’s official website is catizen.ai.

