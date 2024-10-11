Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,926 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JAAA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 22,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,194,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,589,000 after purchasing an additional 182,069 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:JAAA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,335. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.74. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $50.96.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.2641 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.