Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Purchases 53,880 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,880 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $11,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7,871.4% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,440,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,691,000 after buying an additional 1,422,208 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 474.7% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 955,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,305,000 after acquiring an additional 789,016 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,686,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,095,000 after purchasing an additional 621,738 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 687.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 634,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 554,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 43.0% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,383,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,067,000 after purchasing an additional 415,559 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TFLO traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,037. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.56. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $50.76.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

