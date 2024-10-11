Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Invests $880,000 in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.58% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 212.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares during the period.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JULW traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $34.60. 3,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,583. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.34. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF has a 12 month low of $28.82 and a 12 month high of $35.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.45.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (JULW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULW was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

