Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYW traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.87. The company had a trading volume of 73,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,901. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $100.84 and a 1-year high of $158.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.08. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

