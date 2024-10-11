Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $788,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,226 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 168.8% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Tesla by 60.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Tesla from $215.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Trading Down 8.2 %

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $19.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $219.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,774,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,938,539. The company has a market cap of $700.30 billion, a PE ratio of 61.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.30. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $271.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.