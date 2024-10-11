Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 54.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 72,495 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 167.3% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 151.6% during the 3rd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,055,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,275,609. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.07. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $21.25.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

