Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Buys 946 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter worth $292,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,499,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 55,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

SGOL stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $25.38. 1,136,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,380,491. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.05. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $17.87 and a 12-month high of $25.57.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.