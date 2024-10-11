Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Acquires 602 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 21.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after acquiring an additional 40,172 shares during the period. Motiv8 Investments LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 213,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,897 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 945.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 170,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 153,947 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 7.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 121,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter worth $4,621,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS:POCT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.94. 225,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.20. The company has a market cap of $635.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.37.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

