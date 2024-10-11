Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $407.64.

Several brokerages recently commented on CASY. Melius Research began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $393.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

In other news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.24, for a total transaction of $1,140,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,438,890.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $376.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,440.06. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,594 shares in the company, valued at $975,810.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.24, for a total transaction of $1,140,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,438,890.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CASY. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CASY opened at $380.88 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $260.13 and a one year high of $401.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $372.68 and its 200-day moving average is $354.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 0.80.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 17.07%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

