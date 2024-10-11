Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CVNA. Stephens initiated coverage on Carvana in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Carvana to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Carvana in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Carvana from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Carvana from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.28.

Carvana Trading Up 0.8 %

Carvana stock opened at $191.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. Carvana has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $193.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.56. The firm has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 84.06 and a beta of 3.44.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Analysts anticipate that Carvana will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,547,980. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.49, for a total value of $18,049,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,658,131 shares in the company, valued at $6,977,406,064.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,649,366 shares of company stock valued at $402,297,909 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its position in Carvana by 110.0% during the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Carvana by 450.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Carvana during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

